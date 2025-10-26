Nebius Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 147,122 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 44% compared to the typical volume of 102,298 call options.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,710 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,822,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $117.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.72 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50. Nebius Group has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Nebius Group had a net margin of 99.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nebius Group will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

