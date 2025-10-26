Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy (B)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating reiterated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Argus set a $1,410.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,352.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,094.69 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $747.77 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,207.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $463.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.4% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.