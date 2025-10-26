New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.8750.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $489.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 48.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
