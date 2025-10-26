New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.8750.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 2.8%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 24,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,008,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,879,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,242 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,132,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 1,522,324 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,465,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 180,824 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $489.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 48.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.