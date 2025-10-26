Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Upgraded by Weiss Ratings to “Buy (B-)” Rating

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.59.

Newmont Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $83.25 on Friday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.42%.The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $176,779.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,496.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,065. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Newmont by 315.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Newmont by 534.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 408.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Newmont by 122.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

