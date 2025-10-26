Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price Up 9.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $104.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nextracker traded as high as $101.98 and last traded at $98.81. 2,548,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,470,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.38.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $74.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.05.

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 295,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,830,915.39. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,352.14. This trade represents a 56.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,385. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,675,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,334,000 after purchasing an additional 83,227 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,445 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,919,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,748,000 after purchasing an additional 289,663 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,772,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Nextracker by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,303,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176,530 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.27.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

