Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 63,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 72,857 shares.The stock last traded at $117.92 and had previously closed at $126.06.

The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.83 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.39%.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NIC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $122.50) on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $221,398.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,377.42. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIC. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 745,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.73.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

