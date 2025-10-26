Nigel Rich CBE Purchases 100,000 Shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 100,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 per share, with a total value of £55,000.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Foxtons Group Price Performance

Shares of FOXT opened at GBX 54.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. The company has a market cap of £163.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. Foxtons Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 50.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 71.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.21.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 2.70 EPS for the quarter. Foxtons Group had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Foxtons Group plc will post 5.4191363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 78 price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.