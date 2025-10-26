Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 190 to GBX 223. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ninety One Group traded as high as GBX 227.60 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 224.40 ($2.99), with a volume of 19937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($3.01).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 165 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 180.88.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

