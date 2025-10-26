NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNGRY shares. Cfra Research raised NN Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded NN Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded NN Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NN Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $34.51 on Friday. NN Group has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $36.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

