Nokia Corporation $NOK Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,722 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nokia by 7,046.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 763.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.87.

NOK stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.46. Nokia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

