Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Receives Hold (C) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 0.7%

NAT opened at $3.58 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $757.01 million, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 7.58%.The firm had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,326,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,496 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,135,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,916 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,203,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 554,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

