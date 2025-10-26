Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Receives “Hold (C)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating restated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,928.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.