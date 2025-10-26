Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OFIX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 514,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $630.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.40). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Orthofix Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

