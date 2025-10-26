Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 80 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 16.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 137.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total transaction of $382,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,820,861.75. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,951,541 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $738.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $742.11 and a 200 day moving average of $691.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

