Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Earns Hold (C) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MD. Truist Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 113,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

