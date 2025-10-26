Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.5714.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPTA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 0.5%

PPTA stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.16 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,910.45. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 14,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $353,688.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,826.28. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1,411.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,066,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

