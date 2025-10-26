PPG Industries (PPG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect PPG Industries to post earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $4.0628 billion for the quarter. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS.Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE PPG opened at $103.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.98. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

