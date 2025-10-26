Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$111.45.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PBH. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on PBH
Premium Brands Price Performance
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Brands
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Tractor Supply Stock Looks Like a Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs Poised for a Q4 Rebound
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Big Banks Are Setting the Tone as Earnings Season Kicks Off
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.