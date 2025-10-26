Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$111.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBH. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

PBH stock opened at C$96.35 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$72.57 and a 1 year high of C$99.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate.

