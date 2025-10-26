Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.1% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 238,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.7% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $224.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

