Q3 Earnings Forecast for CVE:HAM Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Highwood Asset Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Highwood Asset Management from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, July 4th.

Shares of CVE HAM opened at C$4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of -2.30. Highwood Asset Management has a one year low of C$4.40 and a one year high of C$6.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.34.

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

