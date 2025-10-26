Q3 Earnings Forecast for Defiance Silver Issued By B. Riley

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Defiance Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Defiance Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Defiance Silver Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of CVE:DEF opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$68.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. Defiance Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.37.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.