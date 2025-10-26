Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Up 8.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from GBX 470 to GBX 500. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rentokil Initial traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.39) and last traded at GBX 441.20 ($5.87). Approximately 19,834,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 9,130,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407.30 ($5.42).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RTO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 284 price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 425 to GBX 435 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 411.50.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 379.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 361.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

