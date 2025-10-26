Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Up 8.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from GBX 470 to GBX 500. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rentokil Initial traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.39) and last traded at GBX 441.20 ($5.87). Approximately 19,834,004 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 9,130,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407.30 ($5.42).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 425 to GBX 435 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 284 price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 411.50.

About Rentokil Initial

The firm has a market cap of £11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 379.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 361.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

