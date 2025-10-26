Research Analysts Set Expectations for CVE:HAM Q3 Earnings

Get Highwood Asset Management alerts:

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Highwood Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Highwood Asset Management from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, July 4th.

CVE HAM opened at C$4.70 on Friday. Highwood Asset Management has a one year low of C$4.40 and a one year high of C$6.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of -2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.34.

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

