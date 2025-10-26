Reviewing Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) & Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL – Get Free Report) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Generation Alpha and Quanterix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Alpha 0 0 0 0 0.00 Quanterix 1 4 1 0 2.00

Quanterix has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 105.42%. Given Quanterix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quanterix is more favorable than Generation Alpha.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Alpha N/A N/A N/A Quanterix -56.04% -18.41% -14.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Generation Alpha and Quanterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Generation Alpha and Quanterix”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Alpha N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quanterix $137.42 million 1.93 -$38.53 million ($1.82) -3.14

Generation Alpha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quanterix.

Volatility and Risk

Generation Alpha has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanterix has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Quanterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.8% of Generation Alpha shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Quanterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Generation Alpha

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting, plant nutrient products, and ancillary equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; digital lighting controller, a temperature monitoring control system; reflectors; and high intensity lighting accessories, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers. It primarily serves commercial and retail cannabis growers in the medical and adult use recreational markets; distributors; and retailers. Generation Alpha, Inc. markets its products directly; and through distributors to hydroponic retailers, as well as through direct contacts, online email advertising, social media, trade magazine advertising, trade show promotions, and cross-promotional offerings, as well as ecommerce websites. The company was formerly known as Solis Tek Inc. Generation Alpha, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Upland, California.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications. It also provides SP-X instrument that is based on Simoa planar array technology for the measurement of multiplex chemiluminescent immunoassays. The company's products include assays include all components required to run enzyme-based immunoassay, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, and enzyme reagents and substrate; and replacement parts, reagents, and antibodies. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, homebrew assay development, custom assay development, lucent diagnostic, and LDT testing services. The company primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. It sells its products for the life science research sector primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies through a direct field sale, support organizations, and distributors or sales agents. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

