Reviewing Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Ballistic Recovery (OTCMKTS:BRSI)

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) and Ballistic Recovery (OTCMKTS:BRSI – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Lab and Ballistic Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Lab -45.87% -48.14% -17.98% Ballistic Recovery N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Rocket Lab shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Rocket Lab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Lab 1 4 8 2 2.73 Ballistic Recovery 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rocket Lab and Ballistic Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rocket Lab presently has a consensus price target of $51.75, indicating a potential downside of 19.84%. Given Ballistic Recovery’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ballistic Recovery is more favorable than Rocket Lab.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rocket Lab and Ballistic Recovery”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Lab $436.21 million 71.63 -$190.18 million ($0.45) -143.47 Ballistic Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ballistic Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rocket Lab.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets. It also designs, manufactures, and sells Electron, a reusable orbital-class small rocket; and the Photon satellite platforms, as well as developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle; conducts remote launch activities; and designs and manufactures a range of components and subsystems for the Photon family of spacecraft and broader merchant spacecraft components. The company serves commercial, aerospace prime contractors, and government customers. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Ballistic Recovery

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

