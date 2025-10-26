Richard Horlick Sells 25,000 Shares of BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Stock

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Horlick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 404, for a total transaction of £101,000.

BH Macro GBP Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BHMG opened at GBX 407.50 on Friday. BH Macro GBP has a 52 week low of GBX 365.01 and a 52 week high of GBX 415.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 396.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 395.71.

About BH Macro GBP

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

