Richard Horlick Sells 25,000 Shares of BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Stock

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Horlick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 404, for a total transaction of £101,000.
BH Macro GBP Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of BHMG opened at GBX 407.50 on Friday. BH Macro GBP has a 52 week low of GBX 365.01 and a 52 week high of GBX 415.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 396.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 395.71.
About BH Macro GBP
