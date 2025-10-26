Richard Killingbeck Buys 10,000 Shares of Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) insider Richard Killingbeck bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 245 per share, with a total value of £24,500.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

Majedie Investments Stock Down 4.8%

Majedie Investments stock opened at GBX 236 on Friday. Majedie Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 222 and a twelve month high of GBX 284. The company has a market capitalization of £125.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 250.04.

About Majedie Investments

(Get Free Report)

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP.

Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.