Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 8,256 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $300.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $825.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.43 and its 200 day moving average is $281.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

