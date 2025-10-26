RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RLI Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in RLI by 7,300.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $61.28 on Friday. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.60.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. RLI had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $510.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RLI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.80%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

