Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Broadcom by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after buying an additional 4,077,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $354.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

