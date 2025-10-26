SEALSQ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAES)

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 79,213 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 122% compared to the average volume of 35,742 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LAES. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEALSQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SEALSQ presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

SEALSQ Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEALSQ

LAES opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SEALSQ has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Sage Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SEALSQ in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEALSQ Company Profile

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

