Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research started coverage on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Santander downgraded Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

NYSE SHEL opened at $75.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $76.28. The company has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Shell by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 8,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

