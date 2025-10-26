Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $200.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as $172.33 and last traded at $171.96, with a volume of 1109364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.03.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Arete Research raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.30.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day moving average of $124.17. The stock has a market cap of $224.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.72.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

