Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 99.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 27.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $135.12 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $1,161,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,051,895.44. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,070 shares of company stock worth $1,703,472. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.13.

View Our Latest Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Profile



Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

