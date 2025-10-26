Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.1250.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Site Centers in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Site Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $12.00 price target on shares of Site Centers and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Site Centers by 506.4% during the 1st quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,940,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,579 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Site Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $18,911,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Site Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $6,360,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Site Centers by 667.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 481,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 418,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in Site Centers by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 2,749,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after acquiring an additional 398,094 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITC opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $463.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. Site Centers has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Site Centers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 189.28%.The business had revenue of $30.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Site Centers will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

