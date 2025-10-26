Smart Portfolios LLC Sells 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Smart Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $259.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $261.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.55.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

