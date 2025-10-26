Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.8125.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $47.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 4.7% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 33.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the third quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 2.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

