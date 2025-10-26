Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CXM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Sprinklr stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 37,008 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $286,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 695,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,450.75. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 541.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 5,071.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2,480.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

