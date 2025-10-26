SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $112.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.88, but opened at $85.42. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. SS&C Technologies shares last traded at $84.23, with a volume of 379,287 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $102.00 target price on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,567,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,971,000 after buying an additional 165,821 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,460,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,239,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,836,000 after purchasing an additional 53,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,715,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,710,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,329,000 after purchasing an additional 290,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

