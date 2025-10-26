Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,088,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,238,000 after acquiring an additional 630,935 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 124.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $4,221,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 72.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 47,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $152.95 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.39%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. UBS Group set a $158.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

