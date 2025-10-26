Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 482 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.0% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $405,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $83,658,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 81,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.59.

Shares of PCAR opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

