Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,315 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MasTec were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,843,000 after purchasing an additional 648,184 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 963,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,277 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $21,208,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $420,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,148.03. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $2,004,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,930,869.56. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,250. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $211.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.06.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $209.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $210.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MasTec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $206.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.37.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

