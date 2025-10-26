Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cognex were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognex by 148.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,075,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,729 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 32.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,832 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 126.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,609,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cognex by 34.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,539,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 647,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.50. Cognex Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.70 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $386,190. The trade was a 18.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $331,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,706 shares of company stock worth $512,065 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. KeyCorp upgraded Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial set a $45.00 price target on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

