Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nordson were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 253,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,088,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $235.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.59. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,200. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

