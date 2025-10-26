Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 842 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $82.32.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Wedbush raised shares of National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

