Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,967 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 102,140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 237,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $88.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.5%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 711.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

