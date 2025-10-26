Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Union Pacific Call Options (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 14,516 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 155% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,684 call options.
Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of UNP opened at $216.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.39. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
