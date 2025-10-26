Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $192.00 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

