Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 34.5% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $203.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $214.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $406,618.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,602.24. The trade was a 48.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,512.54. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

Get Our Latest Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.